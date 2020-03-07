Power Rangers Now Casting for New Season

Power Rangers Beast Morphers season 2 is in full swing, but it is nearing that time when a new cast is passed the baton. At this year’s Toy Fair Hasbro announced that season 28 of the show will be based on Ryusoulger, and while it won’t kick off for a bit, it appears the casting process has already begun. Power Rangers Dino Charge’s Brennan Mejia revealed the casting flyer and even did a video all about answering questions on auditioning for Power Rangers, so if you are interested in becoming part of the next Power Rangers team, this is your chance. For easy reference, we’ve included the full rundown from the flyer below, including who to contact with your audition videos and details.

“We are auditioning for our new team of Rangers and are looking for young people aged 18 to 25. Applicants can be any ethnicity. You need to be photogenic, charismatic, and energetic. Must be outgoing with a positive attitude.

We are seeking superheroes who have some acting experience as well as strong athletic skills, such as Martial Arts, Dance, or Gymnastics.

Got permission to share this 🙂 check my YouTube video for more info and the description in my video! https://t.co/rqyI08qmHE pic.twitter.com/X7MYs2znIq — Brennan Mejia (@BrennanMejia) March 6, 2020

Male Ranger: 18 to 25 years old, any ethnicity male to look 18 years of age. Average height (5’5 to 6’1) and size.

Female Ranger: 18 to 25 years old, any ethnicity female to look 18 years of age. Average height (5’3″ to 5’8″).

Self-Tape Audition Instructions:

Please record yourself in front of a clear, uncluttered background, wearing form-fitting athletic wear.

State your name, age, height, phone # and email address.

Tell us something interesting about yourself.

Medium Shot: Please face forward, then turn to your left, pause, then to your right, pause, showing us your profiles.

Full Body Shot: Please face forward, then once again turn to your left and right.

Wide Shot: Please finish with a quick physical demonstration of your athletic abilities.

Have fun! If you are selected, we will send you a scene to perform.

Send YouTube or Vimeo links of your clip to PRUSACasting@aol.com

Important: If password protected, please include the password in the email.

Note: All talent must be willing to relocate to Auckland, New Zealand for up to 9 months, starting August 2020. You must have a valid passport with at least one (1) year left before renewal, or must be able to obtain one.”

So, that’s what you need to get you started towards your Ranger destiny, and we wish everyone trying out the best of luck!

As for the current season, Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

Will you be auditioning for Power Rangers season 28? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!