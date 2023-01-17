Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Reveals Release Date, Synopsis

The Power Rangers franchise is going all out for its 30th-Anniversary with a new special celebrating Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and Netflix has confirmed the release date for this big comeback special and the first synopsis has been revealed giving fans the first idea of what to expect! The Power Rangers franchise is one of the longest running action franchises of all time, and it has only been getting bigger since the property was brought under the Hasbro umbrella. This is especially true more now than ever thanks to a new special bringing back some of the original members of the cast from the very first series.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is the official title for the new 30th-Anniversary celebration that sees classic members of the cast such as David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, and more, and Netflix has confirmed that fans will be able to check out this new special on April 19th. But as for what to expect from this new story, the first synopsis has been revealed teasing a nostalgic comeback for these classic heroes.

What Is Power Rangers’ 30th-Anniversary Special About?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be bringing back David Yost (who played the original Blue Ranger Billy in the first series and more), Walter E. Jones (who played Zack in Mighty Morphin’s first season) Catherine Sutherland (who became the second Pink Ranger, Kat, in the third season), Steve Cardenas (who took over as the Red Ranger in later Mighty Morphin seasons), Karan Ashley (who took over as the Yellow Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch (who took over as the Black Ranger).

During Hasbro Pulse’s special stream for the 30th Anniversary, they teased the special as such, “30 years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes that the world needs.” With teases that these classic stars will be suiting up once more, it’s definitely going to be a special fans old and new will want to check out!

How are you liking the sounds of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers big comeback special for Netflix so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things Power Rangers, animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!