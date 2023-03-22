Mighty Morphing Power Rangers: Once & Always has fans absolutely shocked by a new moment from the trailer online. The presence of Robo Rita, has sent viewers into an absolute frenzy. The villain was last seen during Power Rangers in Space’s “Countdown to Destruction” That finale saw Zordon make the ultimate sacrifice as the Z-Wave turned all the villains from that point into good guys. (Rita’s actress Machiko Saga would actually appear again in Power Rangers Mystic Force’s finale as a reformed Rita!) The latest seasons of Power Rangers have dipped into the lore of the larger franchise quite a bit. So seeing a robot version of the iconic villain is pretty fun to see. Check out some of the best reactions down below!

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming special: “The Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1638374718733418500

Were you shocked by Robo-Rita’s return? Let us know down in the comments!

Putting it all together

https://twitter.com/_AlexisCardoza/status/1635780398423711744

A lot to talk about

https://twitter.com/Ranger_Liz/status/1635779501765394434

Very menacing

https://twitter.com/GothamKrypton_/status/1635758517230481408

Respect to the older fans

https://twitter.com/MyCoolNudes/status/1638460627998875648

So much being addressed

https://twitter.com/ItsTrentaBitch/status/1638394882367664129

Beyond excited

https://twitter.com/timhatfield87/status/1638413033809793024

Anniversary season bringing the hits

https://twitter.com/Retroranger18/status/1638384642356297729

Fun theory!

https://twitter.com/Starhound/status/1638525501005340681

A whole lot of new stuff

https://twitter.com/SentaiFive/status/1638363827413606402

Hype going through the roof