Power Rangers Stars React to Suiting Up Again After Nearly 30 Years (Exclusive)

As part of the celebration for the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary, the cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers returned for a special reunion for Netflix as Power Rangers stars David Yost and Walter Jones exclusively told ComicBook.com their reaction to suiting up again for the franchise after nearly 30 years of being away. Part of the appeal for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always was seeing Yost and Jones return to the franchise after years of not being involved for quite a while. It wasn’t just any kind of return, however, as the two of them suited up as Power Rangers once more for a new battle against an old foe.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always saw David Yost’s Billy and Walter Jones’ Zack morph into their Power Rangers gear for the first time in a long time, and the two stars opened up to ComicBook.com about how they felt about suiting up in their classic suits once more. Going even further, the two even detailed when it actually all sank in for them that they officially returned for this new adventure for the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary reunion special.

MMPR: Once & Always How Billy and Zack Felt About Coming Back

“I think, for me, just being on the set in the Command Center and then stepping up and saying, ‘It’s Morphin’ time,’ was like, “I’m doing this, I’m going to morph, let’s go,’” Jones began. “I was like, ‘It’s been a long time. It’s been 28 years since I did this.’ That moment, I think for me, was definitely one of the standout moments.” Yost then agreed with Jones about saying “It’s Morphin Time” again, and revealed when he felt the return sink in, “That certainly puts a shock wave in your acting body and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, we’re really back in this, aren’t we?’”

“But I will say, I think for me, the day that Walter and I had to get back in our spandex was an eye-opening experience for me,” Yost continued. “To be a middle-aged gentleman walking around in spandex, we pulled it off, I think. But that was sort of a surreal moment for me because it’s like, ‘Wow, we really are doing this again.’ So, it was a lot of fun. Obviously it was a pretty intense scene as well. It was a lot of fun to get to film that and bring that ’93 era into where we are now.”

