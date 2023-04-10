Power Rangers: Once & Always Sneak-Peek Clip Released: Watch

The Power Rangers franchise is inching closer to its grand celebration for the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always has debuted a new clip giving fans a small sneak peek into the new Power Rangers 30th Anniversary special coming to Netflix very soon! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be bringing back members of the cast from the three first seasons of the classic series for one final battle against a classic enemy coming back for more. It’s an exciting prospect for long time fans, and thankfully is closer than ever to its premiere.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be releasing around the world on Netflix in just a little over a week from the time of this writing, and to celebrate, the Power Rangers franchise has released a new clip giving fans a sneak peek as to how these classic characters reunite for a new battle to save Angel Grove. Giving fans a small idea as to what the new special will entail, you can check out the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always sneak peek clip below as shared through their official YouTube channel:

How to Watch MMPR: Once & Always

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix around the world on April 19th. It will feature a returning cast with the likes of David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, and Richard Horvitz. As for what to expect from Power Rangers’ 30th Anniversary special, Netflix and Hasbro tease Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as such:

“In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

