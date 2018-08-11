Power Rangers: Plot Of 25th Anniversary Reunion Episode Revealed

Power Rangers fans are looking forward to the 25th Anniversary Episode, but now we know way more details about the plot.

Spoilers incoming for the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel episode Dimensions In Danger, so if you would rather go in not knowing you’ve been warned.

Thanks to That Hashtag Show we know some of the bigger linchpins of the upcoming episode, and if you’ve read Shattered Grid you’re very much going to recognize some of the themes.

Dimensions in Danger will feature several classic Rangers, a few of which have already made their debut in images and trailers, including Tommy Oliver (Jason David Frank), Katherine Hillard (Catherine Sutherland), Jason Faunt (Wes Collins), and Gemma (Li Ming Hu), and will feature even more. While all will play a part in the episode, it is expected that only Tommy and Wes will be the primary players in addition to the Super Ninja Steel cast, and they will all be facing a villain known as Lord Drayvon.

Pretty close to Drakkon right? While their goals differ a bit (Drakkon is trying to destroy or become part of the Grid itself while Drayvon just wants to destroy the multiverse), their methods of doing more closely align. Drayvon is kidnapping Rangers throughout the various universes and is using them to create evil Rangers (i.e. Sentries).

It will take legendary and newer Rangers coming together to take him down, paving the way for Tommy, Kat, Wes, and more, all facing down evil Rangers, including an evil Tommy who turns out to be an evil robot clone.

Obviously, the similarities to Shattered Grid are many, but then again that’s also what many fans wanted, so that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Let us know what you think of the Dimensions in Danger plot in the comments!

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th-anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.