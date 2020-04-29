Power Rangers: Power Morphicon Cancels 2020 Show and Reveals New 2021 Date

Many events and conventions have had to either postpone their shows or completely cancel them and reschedule for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now the Power Rangers bi-annual convention Power Morphicon is part of that latter list. Power Morphicon was originally scheduled for September of this year, but due to restrictions in the state of California regarding large events and some uncertainty regarding their convention exclusives, they’ve announced that the event won’t take place in 2020. The good news is that they’ve already got a date in 2021 and have secured the venue, which will take place at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 18th through the 21st in 2021.

Those who have already purchased memberships for 2020’s show will have those memberships moved to the 2021 show. If for some reason you can’t make the show they will convert it into a non-attending tier, which allows those who can’t attend to still get any exclusive items that are at the show.

On. that note, PMC also says that they’ve secured exclusives from Hasbro and Super7 thanks to the delay, which will be ready to go in 2021. You can find the official statement from PMC below.

“Dear PMC Members,

Like nearly everyone around the world right now, we have been following the COVID-19 crisis very carefully. As you are aware, it has caused many restrictions in how large events can (or cannot) be conducted. Because of these restrictions and the impact of COVID-19 in the state of California, we are not able to hold our event this year. It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the postponement of Power Morphicon 2020.

We are, however, pleased to announce that we do have a new date for next year. Power Morphicon Convention will be held June 18-20 2021 at the Pasadena Convention Center. All memberships will be automatically transferred to this new event date. If you are unable to come to the June 2021 show, we would be happy to transfer your membership to Non-Attending at no extra cost. This applies only to memberships purchased before April 29th , 2020. PMC will relaunch new memberships later this year.

In addition to the COVID-19 crisis placing limitations on large gatherings in California, it caused production delays all over the world. We became unsure if any of our exclusive items (and yes, there will be exclusives!) would be ready in time for the September 2020 show. We have been working diligently with Hasbro and Super7, who will be supplying the next round of PMC Exclusive items! With PMC postponed to June 2021, we have our exclusives confirmed and they will be ready for members and attendees to buy without issue. We will have a new system in place for members to pre-purchase exclusives and pick them up at the event. Non-Attending members will have exclusives shipped to them after the convention.

At this time, PMC is working with out hotel partners for new blocks and rooms that will be ready for you as soon as possible. Once that is available, we will post it to the PMC website and social media. This process may take a week or two; our hotel partners are experiencing a staffing shortage. You can also contact the hotel of your choice on your own for new block information. They will advise whether your current reservation is already canceled, or if it can be transferred.

PMC is also working with our incredible guests to reconfirm their availability to come to the show and meet you! As always, we want Power Morphicon to be a wonderful experience for its attendees. We are working around the clock to make the next one unforgettable.

Power Morphicon”

It’s a bummer for sure, but at least they already have 2021 secured, and we can’t wait to see all the Power Rangers fans at the big show! Let us know if you’re planning on going to the show in 2021, and as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!