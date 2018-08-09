Power Rangers: Power Morphicon Panel Schedule Released, Features Hasbro, HyperForce, BOOM! and More

Power Morphicon is right around the corner, and now the big Power Rangers convention has released their full panel schedule for the anticipated show.

The main show days are Friday through Sunday, and the panels will take place in three different rooms, which consist of Panel Room A, Panel Room B and the Special Room. Whether you’re looking forward to the Hasbro era, the BOOM! Studios comic-verse, or hearing from your favorite legacy teams, there’s something for everyone and each day is mapped out below.

FRIDAY

Panel Room A

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – ThunderStorm

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Super Samurai + Megaforce

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – B-Squad Reunion: SPD

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Shining Sixth Rangers

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – No Pink Spandex

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Rocco from Mega64

Panel Room B

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Suits and Stunts

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Lightspeed Rescue

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – The Art of Voice Acting

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Making Props Masterclass

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – Trivia Contest

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – Youtubers To The Rescue!

SATURDAY

Panel Room A

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Hasbro Special Presentation: Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Hasbro Toys, Collectibles and Games Power Hour

1:15 pm to 2:15 pm – MMPR Anniversary

2:15 pm to 3:15 pm – HyperForce

3:30 pm to 4:00 pm – Spotlight: Jason David Frank

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – MMPR: Behind The Scenes

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – Forever Reds

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm – Shattered Grid Live Reading

7:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Adi Shankar: Power/Rangers (18+)

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – 25 Years of Color Coded Teenagers – History of PR

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – MMPR Toys Panel

Panel Room B

10:00 am to 11:00 am – They Never Gave Up: Wild Force

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Faces of Evil: The Villains

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Shades of Pink

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – Escape to Corinth: RPM

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Timeless Wonders

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Shift Into Turbo

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Operation Magic Pizza

5:00 pm to 6:00 pm – The Secrets Of Casting Power Rangers With Iris

6:30 pm to 8:00 pm – Cosplay Contest

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – Funny or Die Presents: Mystic Cosmic Patrol

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – LGBT Pride In Power Rangers

Special Room

9:00 pm to 10:00 pm – MMPR Prom

Sunday

Panel Room A

10:00 am to 11:00 am – True Blue

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Yell For Yellow

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – BOOM! Studios Presents: Shattered Grid and Beyond

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – MMPR Villains

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Lost (Galaxy) In Space

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Fujiyama Ichiban

5:00 pm – Closing Ceremonies

Panel Room B

10:00 am to 11:00 am – It God Wild: Dino Supercharge

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Super Sentai Legends

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Power Rangers on the Big Screen

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – Ranger Danger BOOM ROOM Live: Farewell Kyle Higgins

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Ameritoku – 24 Years Of VR Troopers

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Zeo Quest

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Bulk And Skull End PMC

Special Room

10:00 am to 11:00 am – Be Black. Go Green.

11:00 am to 12:00 pm – Power Rangers En Espanol

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm – Super Mini Pla Power Rangers Model Contest

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm – Fanfilms and Webseries

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Fanfilm Contest

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm – Chilling With The Voice Actors

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Our POWERFUL Fandom

You can check out even more about Power Morphicon right here. Which panels are you most excited for?