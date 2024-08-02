Joe Hendry Reacts to First Action Figure, Calls Himself “Green Ranger of TNA”

TNA star Joe Hendry is busier than ever, appearing in both TNA and NXT and mixing it up with both company’s biggest stars. There’s a lot to celebrate, but there’s something else worth celebrating as well, and that’s Hendry getting his very first action figure. At San Diego Comic-Con it was revealed that Hendry would be getting an action figure in the successful Major Bendies line, though in an interview with Matt Cardona, Cardona did have some choice words for Hendry’s surging popularity. In an interview with ComicBook, Hendry reacted to getting his first figure and responded with some choice words of his own to Cardona, but then he also revealed how he is just like the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger.

The First Hendry Figure

When asked about getting his first action figure and how it felt, Hendry was thrilled, though he still had to throw a jab back at Cardona for what he said. “Oh, it is awesome. It’s very cool. And look, listen, he is Edge’s b****, but I owe Matt Cardona quite a lot here. Because despite our rivalry, this man would not stop. He was telling me, ‘Get a Pro Wrestling Tees, get this, get that, get this, get that.’ He was telling me all the stuff to do, and I was like, ‘Yeah, no, I’m just super busy right now.’ And it was kind of like when I was releasing the song, I thought one day, I was like, man, I’m just going to have to do this one day.”

“So we got the Pro Wrestling Tees set up, and my shirt within five days became the best-selling wrestler shirt of the year on Pro Wrestling Tees. So I owe Matt Cardona one,” Hendry said. “So we’re now in a situation where I’m doing an action figure, where we’re going to be able to put some money in his pocket, a little bit money in my pocket, and I think hopefully we’re going to be able to bring them on the road with TNA as well. So again, doing great business for everybody. That’s the goal.”

The TNA Green Ranger

Speaking of action figures, TNA recently revealed their new action figure line with PowerTown, and the TNA Ultras Series 1 action figures will include Moose, Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander, and Eddie Edwards. That’s a fantastic lineup, but where’s Hendry? When I brought up the possibility of him being in the line at some point, Hendry threw out a Power Rangers comparison that was rather perfect.

“Let me just stop you there, right? You remember Power Rangers? You remember you had the five Power Rangers,” Hendry asked. “Awesome, right? Then the Green Ranger shows up. I’m the Green Ranger of TNA wrestling, right? So they’ve got their PowerTown series. They just announced a Joe Hendry PowerTown figure. That’s the way you think of me, right? I get my own Megazord. There you go.”

Hopefully, the next set of TNA Ultras brings that Hendry figure into reality, though not that the premise is out there, perhaps a collaboration with Hasbro should make a Joe Hendry Green Ranger figure a reality as well. And the Hendryzord! Okay okay, I’m spiraling so apologies, but c’mon, that would rule right?

You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!