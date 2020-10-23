Power Rangers: Original Red Ranger Leads The Team in New Crossover Clip

After all this time the heavily anticipated Power Rangers Beast Morphers team-up episode is finally here, as Grid Connection airs on Nickelodeon tomorrow morning. If you weren’t already hyped for the big crossover between the Beast Morphers, Dino Charge, and Mighty Morphin Rangers, a new teaser clip from the episode might just be the thing to send you over the edge. in the clip we see Goldar Maximus and his army taking the battlefield, but the original Red Ranger himself Jason gets in his face and shows him what a real army looks like.

As you can see in the clip below, Jason says that’s not an army and then flips his Power Coin in the air. After it comes down two portals open up and the original Mighty Morphin team jumps through one and the Dino Thunder team jumps through the other.

⚡️1 DAY AWAY…

✅MIGHTY MORPHIN

✅DINO THUNDER

✅DINO CHARGE

✅BEAST MORPHERS IT ALL GOES DOWN TOMORROW at 8am ET/PT only on @Nickelodeon!#PowerRangers #BeastMorphers pic.twitter.com/73XVNMs6wx — POWER🎃RANGERS (@PowerRangers) October 23, 2020

Together with the Dino Charge Rangers they all morph and prepare for battle, and it’s a pretty epic scene. You can check out the full clip in the video above.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels, and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

Are you excited for the new crossover episode? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!