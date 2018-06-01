Power Rangers: 10 Best Shattered Grid Covers

The biggest Power Rangers event in years is happening with BOOM! Studios’ Shattered Grid, and luckily that also means fans are getting some seriously fantastic covers.

Every issue of BOOM Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers launch with some snazzy regular covers, but they typically also feature a few other variant coves, some of which have become hard to find. We aren’t ranking these in any sort of order, but there have been so many covers we did want to nail the list down to 10, and we think we’ve spotted some of the best covers out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Your mileage might vary of course depending on who your favorite Ranger or Team of Rangers is, but for the most part, we think you’ll agree that any of these deserve a spot on your wall or in your collection. If you want to see some of the more expensive and hard to find covers, you can check out our handy-dandy roundup here.

So what is Shattered Grid? The event kicked-off officially in Power Rangers #25, which sees the newest Ranger villain Lord Drakkon returning to cause chaos. He’s not just wanting to take out the Rangers though, who handed him a hard-hitting defeat in their last encounter. This time around he has already managed to significantly fracture the Morphin Grid. One by one he’s going from world to world, attempting to destroy the teams and take their powers for himself and his armies, and crazily enough he’s off to a really good start.

He made his first impact though in Power Rangers #25, killing Tommy Oliver and repowering his crystal, allowing him to return home to his universe once more. Since then the Rangers have been in survival mode, and you can follow along with the rest of the story in this month’s Power Rangers #28.

Without further ado, here are our 10 favorite Shattered Grid covers!

Forever Blue

Cover to: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27

Cover by: Carlos Villa

Edition: Cover C Incentive Virgin Variant Cover

There have been several covers that unite the Rangers, but this cover by Carlos Villa brings all of the Blue Rangers from the franchise together on one cover, and it’s epic. Of course, Billy Cranston leads the pack, but you can also see Dino Charge, Jungle Fury, Operation Overdrive, and In Space surrounding him, and the Blue Senturion even joins the party.

Thankfully this is the one of a series of these covers, and we can’t wait to see them all.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo.

“As Lord Drakkon’s power and influence grows, the Power Rangers work with new allies from across time and dimensions, including Ranger teams such as Time Force, RPM, and Samurai, to craft a plan to fight back…but is it already too late?”

S.P.D. RPM Team-up For The Ages

Cover to: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28

Cover By: Jamal Campbell

Edition: Cover A Main Cover

This cover hasn’t been released yet, but we couldn’t help but include it on this list. Campbell brings an army of Drakkon Sentries against the combined force of the S.P.D. and RPM Rangers, even getting Cruger into the mix. We’ve already had a look at the early battle between these forces, but this cover just hypes that fight up even more.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo.

“The Mighty Morphin team splits into two strike forces-one with RPM and one with Time Force – to battle Drakkon across worlds… even as all hope seems lost!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 hits comic stores on June 20.

Rangers United

Cover to: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29

Cover by: Jamal Campbell

Edition: Cover A Main Cover

Shattered Grid part 5 is going to be pretty epic, at least according to this gorgeous Jamal Campbell cover. The cover features Rangers from all across the timeline, including Ranges from In Space, Time Force, Dino Charge, Dino Thunder, SPD, and of course Mighty Morphin. Oh, did we mention In Space? We did? Well whatever, because In Space.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #29 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo.

“The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and their allies prepare their final counterattack against Drakkon, as a new ally makes it through their world and Zordon makes a last-ditch call for help.”

The Ranger Slayer

Cover to: Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11

Cover by: Dan Mora

Edition: Cover A/B Main Covers

This might be one of the most gorgeous Power Rangers covers ever created. That might sound like hyperbole, but once you see it is rather hard to argue right? The Gravezord looms over the Ranger Slayer, a stunning design in itself, as the reflection in the water shows the Pink Ranger with her Zord as backup. If you are looking for one cover to show your friends how amazing this series is, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora.

“While Matt puts his life on the line to get close to the Rangers, Kimberly must face the Ranger Slayer alone.”

JDF Lord Drakkon

Cover to: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25

Edition: JDF Exclusive

If you’re looking for something with a live-action flair, you can get your hands on this JDF store exclusive cover, which features Jason David Frank in his Lord Drakkon costume from the Shattered Grid trailer. The Drakkon helmet is off, showing the extensive veiny makeup beneath, and the cover also features Frank’s signature.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities. For every 25 copies ordered, a special chase variant by Goñi Montes will be shipped black polybagged like the main covers. Variant covers H-K will not be polybagged.”

Forever Yellow

Cover to: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28

Cover by: Carlos Villa

Edition: Cover C Variant Cover

The newest Ranger variant from Carlos Villa focuses on the Yellow Rangers, with Trini of Mighty Morphin fame front and center. Surrounding her are Yellow Rangers from Megaforce, Ninja Steel, Wild Force, and Alien Rangers, and you can even spot the Yellow Psycho Ranger in the distance. This is simply gorgeous, at some point we want each and every one of these on our wall.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo.

“The Mighty Morphin team splits into two strike forces-one with RPM and one with Time Force – to battle Drakkon across worlds… even as all hope seems lost!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 hits comic stores on June 20.

Jen Scotts Has Arrived

Cover to: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26

Cover by: Jamal Campbell

Edition: Cover A Main Cover

This cover featured a huge spoiler for the previous issue, and thus it was hidden right up until release. The wait was worth it though, as Campbell creates dual effect of sadness as Kimberly holds a dead Tommy and hope in the arrival of Jen Scotts. Plus, you know, it’s just pretty, so there’s that. The second printing variant isn’t too shabby either, giving the background a black and white effect, but we prefer the regular cover.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Di Nicuolo.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

HyperForce!

Cover to: Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8

Edition: Wondercon Exclusive

The HyperForce Rangers got to be a part of Shattered Grid in two special episodes, but they also got to grace the cover of their very own comic. The Wondercon Exclusive to Go Go Power Rangers #8 featured all six Rangers, including the group’s sixth Ranger Joe, who at the time was appearing as the Silver Time Force Ranger. Afterward, he became the group’s Green Ranger, and if we ever get a season 2 of the show maybe we’ll get a new cover.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora.

“With Rita’s plan throwing chaos into the life of the Power Rangers, Billy faces a harrowing choice…”

A Zeo Reunion

Cover to: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28

Cover by: Jordan Gibson

Edition: Cover B Variant Subscription Cover

Gibson’s variant covers typically feature a defining moment from Power Rangers history,and this one might just be our favorite. The cover shows a Gold Zeo Ranger Jason looking upon his old Mighty Morphin Red suit, and it just takes us back in time.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo.

“The Mighty Morphin team splits into two strike forces-one with RPM and one with Time Force – to battle Drakkon across worlds… even as all hope seems lost!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 hits comic stores on June 20.

Lord Zedd Vs The White Ranger

Cover to: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24

Cover by: Dan Mora

Edition: Cover D Incentive Virgin Variant

It’s hard to go wrong with Lord Zedd, and while he hasn’t appeared in the Power Rangers comics just yet, he did grace this gorgeous cover alongside the White Ranger. Dan Mora delivered a fantastic take on the iconic villain, and this might be the most we get of him for a while longer, so might as well enjoy it right?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #24 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Hendry Prasetya.

“Billy makes a devastating discovery within the heart of Promethea that threatens to break the Ranger’s alliance with Grace, just as Finster’s monsters activate en masse.”