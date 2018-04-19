Power Rangers ‘Shattered Grid’ Sells Out Again

Power Rangers Shattered Grid is a clear success, so much so that the series has sold out yet again.

BOOM! Studios announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 has sold out at the distributor level, and will get a second printing. That printing will launch with a special second printing variant that will land in comic stores on May 16, right by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #27, and you can check out the new variant below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“BOOM! Studios & Saban Brands promised fans that POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID would get bigger with every chapter – and now you’re seeing the death of Tommy Oliver was only the beginning,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “In the next few weeks, fans will discover even more iconic Power Rangers in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Annual #1, the origin of the Ranger Slayer in Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 and a perfect jumping on point for new readers on Free Comic Book Day in an all-new special that’s, of course, free!”

“The fandom’s amazing reaction to POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID is everything we had hoped for and we are thrilled to see that the huge demand for the first issue of this saga continues with its second issue,” said Brian Casentini, Executive Producer, Power Rangers Franchise. “If you’re a Power Rangers fan, this event simply cannot be missed!”

You can find the official description of Shattered Grid below.

“POWER RANGERS: SHATTERED GRID unfolds in issues from both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers and include two special one-shots. Lord Drakkon—a twisted alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver (AKA the Mighty Morphin Green Ranger)—and his newly reformed deadly army will cross dimensions in order to execute on a plan that threatens the very existence of every Power Ranger ever. For the first time in comic book history, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will join forces with some of the most popular Power Rangers teams in the franchise to face the threat.”

Shattered Grid continues in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, and you can check out our spoiler-free review of the issue here.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description can be found below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in stores now, and make sure to let us know what you thought of the issue in the comments.