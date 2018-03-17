Power Rangers Time Force Graces Cover Of New Shattered Grid Variant

Power Rangers Shattered Grid will bring many former Ranger teams into the fold, and a new variant cover spotlights one of the best.

That would be none other than Power Rangers Time Force, which is rather beloved by fans of the franchise. From previous previews, it seems Time Force will have plenty to do with the anticipated event and BOOM! Studios is spotlighting the team on a new Fried Pie variant cover.

The cover features the five core Time Force Rangers, including Wesley Collins (Time Force Red), Jen Scotts (Time Force Pink), Lucas Kendall (Time Force Blue), Katie Walker (Time Force Yellow), and Trip (Time Force Green). It doesn’t happen to include Eric Myers (Quantum Ranger) or HyperForce alum Joe Shih (Time Force Silver) but Lucas Werneck’s work on the core five is delightful, and you’ll definitely want to pick the cover up if you can.

You can check out the full cover in the image above.

“#BIG #REVEAL! Introducing our first #FriedPieComicCon III exclusive cover from #LucasWerneck and @boomstudios! Behold! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25. #FriedPieVariant”

You can purchase the Fried Pie exclusive at the third annual Fried Pie Comic-Con, which will take place at the 2nd & Charles in Newark, Delaware on April 21. In addition to the new cover, you can also meet a list of creators that includes Karl Kerschl, Magdalene Visaggio, Carolyn Nowak, Missy Pena, Emmett Helen, Ian McGinty, Care McGee, Brenden Fletcher, Tyler Boss, Vita Ayala, Lela Gwenn, and Andrew MacLean.

The cover will be featured on the anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, which officially launches the biggest Power Ranges event in years.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 is written by Kyle Higgins with art by Daniele Nicuolo and a cover by Goni Montes. You can check out the official description below.

“Drakkon returns and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will never be the same. The ‘SHATTERED GRID’ event begins here! Please note: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 will be black polybagged and shipped with (6) randomly assorted main covers by Goñi Montes in equal quantities.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25 lands in comic stores on March 28.