Power Rangers Die-Cast Soul of Chogokin GX-85 Titanus Now Available to Order

The Bandai Tamashii Nations Mighty Morphin Power Rangers GX-85 Titanus Soul of Chogokin figure stands over 11-inches tall. It also features die-cast parts, a posable neck, and movable cannons. In other words, it’s a magnificent beast, and you can reserve one right here for $279.99 with free shipping slated for February.

The price tag is high, but its actually cheaper than many fans expected when it debuted at Power Morphicon 2018. Odds are it will sell out at that price, so reserve one while you can. We’ll have to wait to see if Hasbro delivers more affordable versions when they take over the license in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As SH Figuarts / Tamashii Nations notes, and the image above illustrates, it can be displayed with the Soul of Chogokin GX-78 Dragonzord and the Soul of Ghogokin GX-72 Megazord. The official description for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers GX-85 Titanus Soul of Chogokin figure reads:

“I call on the power of Titanus and the Ultrazord!” The Titanus from Power Rangers Legacy joins the Soul of Chogokin series, with all of the details and play value you’ve come to expect! The neck is freely posable, with movable cannons. It can be displayed with Soul of Chogokin GX-78 Dragonzord (sold separately) and Soul of Chogokin GX-72 Megazord (sold separately)! The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers GX-85 Titanus Soul of Chogokin Action Figure includes the figure, tail cannons (left and right), neck parts, and chain parts. Measures about 11 2/5-inches tall.

On a related note, the Funko Power Rangers Lord Drakkon Pop figure is a Previews Exclusive limited to only 30,000 units. Previews Exclusive figures are reserved for comic books stores and select specialty shops, and Entertainment Earth just happens to be one of those shops. That’s why you can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for February.

This is the easiest, guaranteed option when it comes to getting one of the Lord Drakkon Pops for your collection, so take advantage of it while you can. The official description reads:

“Lord Drakkon is back, seeking power and might as a new PREVIEWS exclusive Funko POP! figure. No Ranger is safe from this detailed vinyl figure of the evil green Ranger, an alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver. Limited to only 30,000 pieces worldwide, this collectible figure of the Power Rangers tyrant Lord Drakkon features the familiar stylized Funko design and comes in a collector-friendly window box package.”

Finally, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Funko rarely forgets a birthday. Indeed, a new wave of Power Rangers Funko Pop figures was unveiled recently, and they’re sculpted to resemble the cast from the show!

Right off the bat, you’ll want to add the exclusive 6-inch, glow-in-the-dark Megazord to your collection. Popularity has pushed ship date out until November on that one, so grab it now before it sells out or moves back further. Continue on for the complete list of figures, which includes links to the product pages.

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Rita Repulsa

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Goldar

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Lord Zedd

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Blue Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Green Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Red Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Pink Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Black Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Yellow Ranger (No Helmet)

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.