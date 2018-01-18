‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Episode 1 And 2 Descriptions Revealed

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is right around the corner, and now fans can get their first descriptions of the new season.

The series is set to debut on Nickelodeon later this month, and the first two episodes will be titled Echoes of Evil and Moment of Truth (via Power Rangers NOW). You can find the full descriptions below.

Episode 1 – Echoes Of Evil

Premiere Details

Airdate: January 27

“Madame Odius returns to Earth to track down the Ninja Nexus Prism.”

Episode 2 – Moment Of Truth

Airdate: February 3

“When Calvin forgets his and Hayley’s anniversary, he panics and ends up a spinning a web of lies to over up his mistake.”

The first episode will pick up right where Power Rangers Ninja Steel left off, as it was teased in the finale that Odius was still among the living. As for the second episode, it seems that will be focused on Yellow Ninja Steel Ranger Calvin and White Ranger Hayley.

The official description for the new season can be found below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel hits Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturday, January 27th, with subsequent new episodes airing every Saturday. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB.