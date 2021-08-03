Power Rangers / TMNT Crossover Figure Wave Adds Pink Ranger April and Yellow Ranger Michelangelo

Yesterday, Hasbro released the first Lightning Collection figures based on the 5-issue 2019 Boom Studios crossover comic book series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Morphed Donatello Black Ranger and Morphed Leonardo Blue Ranger figures are now joined by Pink Ranger April O’ Neil and Yellow Ranger Michelangelo!

The 6-inch scale MMPR x TMNT Pink Ranger April O’ Neil and Yellow Ranger Michelangelo figures feature over 20 points of articulation, swappable heads, weapons, and TV news equipment accessories. The figures are sold together in a Fan Channel exclusive 2-pack, and pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $52.99 with a release date set for November.

Given that Hasbro has released these Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures two days running, there’s a good chance that more figures will follow this week. Red Ranger Raphael and Shredder are no-brainers for this collection, so stay tuned. When they do arrive, you’ll be able to find them here at Entertainment Earth.

As noted, the figures are based on the MMPR/TMT comic book crossover – specifically issue #4. The Rangers don’t have access to their Morphers, and Angel Grove needs protection, so the Turtles take the job. You can check out the character designs for Pink Ranger April O’ Neil, Yellow Ranger Michelangelo, and Red Ranger Raphael right here – odds are figures based on these characters (and more) from the coming are coming soon. You can pick up the five issue collection of the comic here on Amazon in paperback for $15.99 (20% off). The synopsis reads:

“The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find their missing teammate Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but soon discover he’s joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! But the Rangers must also deal with another unexpected (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total destruction?!

Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Power Rangers: Beyond The Grid), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fight – and maybe team up with – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the first time ever.”

