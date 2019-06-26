Power Rangers Writer Breaks Down Mighty Morphin’s New Character

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 featured a number of classic characters from the show entering the fray, but it wasn’t just familiar faces that made their presence known before the issue was over. Fans also met a new face, though he will end up playing a big role in the story to come, and he’s already one of Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott‘s favorites. Full spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve warned to look away. Seriously, last chance to turn back.

We good? Cool. So about midway through the issue fans see Lord Zedd call in a favor from a trusted ally, and it’s definitely not someone we’ve met. A quick glance at the character though will alert you to the fact that he looks a lot like a Power Rangers favorite who goes by the name of Doggie Cruger, and that’s not by accident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m just gonna be honest, you’re the first person to say the word Dayne to me who didn’t know he was in the comic book and it’s so cool,” Parrott said. “That was like amazing moment. I will say this. Dayne’s a brand new character. We wanted that, sort of talking what we were just talking about, when we looked at how Zedd would operate we wanted to have him bring in a new, it would be great to bring in sort of a heavy hitter for himself.”

“So let him bring in sort of his own minion,” Parrott said. “And so being that he’s a brand new character and obviously he falls into the same alien race as Doggie Cruger. And we just loved the idea of using the mythology that’s already there but also establishing new characters and he seemed like a really fun, visually dynamic character.”

He’s quickly become Parrott’s favorite character to write, and this is only the beginning of Dayne’s journey.

“But Dayne’s probably like my favorite character to write right now,” Parrott said. “He’s just so much fun and he’s just got a lot…his personality, I don’t want to give too much away, but I really enjoyed writing him. He’s going to be a big part of the book and he’s very, very…I’ll just say this. Your heroes are only as good as your villains and you gotta bring in villains who actually pose a threat and can push them to new places and hopefully, Dayne will do that.”

Artist Daniele Di Nicuolo is the one responsible for Dayne’s design, and he knocked it out of the park.

“I love the stars on the nose,” Parrott said. “I cannot wait. Daniele did such an amazing job with it. I love the color and the slashing on the face and sort of the old uniform such a fun character. That splash page I got goosebumps when I saw it the first time. I love it so much.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 is in comic stores now, and you can check out more from our interview right here. As always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!