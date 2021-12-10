Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Is up for Pre-Order

Today, Hasbro’s Fan First Friday event delivered the highly anticipated Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord, the first figure of the Zord Ascension line which was revealed at Pulse Con in November. The 1:144 scale figure takes us back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and includes five individual Zord figures that can combine to form the Dino Megazord in both Tank and Battle Modes.

Pre-orders for the Power Rangers Zord Ascention Project Dino Megazord 1:144 Scale Collectible Premium Figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $165.99 with free U.S. shipping and a release date of July 2022. They also have the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Zeo Megazord 12-inch figure on sale right here for 46% off currently if you want to take advantage of that holiday deal. A full breakdown of features for the ZAP figure are as follows:

This scale puts the Dino Megazord figure into the company of the great model kids and displays that exist

Incredible detailing, including translucent pieces and specialized paint techniques to highlight the details of the Zords

We’re transporting you to the Zord Ascension Project and putting you inside the cockpit with premium packaging unlike anything you’ve seen before from Power Rangers

A removable faceplate showcases the cockpit of the Megazord, with sculpted Rangers inside

Each Zord is designed with attention to that original concept art detail… easter eggs abound!

The LIGHTNING COLLECTION ZORD ASCENSION PROJECT DINO MEGAZORD FIGURE (MZ-0101) is only the beginning.

Hasbro describes the Zord Ascention Project is as “the next evolution of the Lightning Collection”, and it will bring the collector-focused detail, sculpting, and articulation the Transformers line enjoys to Power Rangers. so expect to see more giant robot figures drop from this line in the near future.