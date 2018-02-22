Second Half Of ‘Power Rangers Ninja Steel’ Hitting Netflix Next Month

If you haven’t had the chance to finish Power Rangers Ninja Steel, you’ll have the perfect opportunity to change that next month.

The first half of the Power Rangers Ninja Steel season has been available on Netflix for a while now, but fans have been wondering when the second half of the season would arrive. That mystery has finally be solved, as Netflix announced the remainder of the season will be available on the streaming service on March 15.

Now you can get all the way caught up and still get on board for Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, which airs its 5th episode this week. Granted, it would have been better before the season started, but better late than never right?

That’s not the only thing coming to the popular streaming platform either, and you can check out the full list of March releases here.

You can find a new clip from this Saturday’s Game Plan episode here, and the official description is included below.

“The students of Summer Cove High become addicted to a new video game.”

Make sure to check out our full spoiler-filled recap of episode 3, Tough Love here, and the official description of the new season is included below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as Ninja Steel on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

