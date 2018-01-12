Super Sentai’s Lupinranger Vs Patoranger Gets First Official Trailer

Fans now have their first official trailer for Super Sentai’s brand new season, Lupinranger vs Patoranger.

As you can see in the video above, the new trailer highlights the Lupinrangers first. The three Rangers are just as stylish out of their Ranger suits, with each wearing a thief’s mask on top of their slick threads.

Morphing is handled by combining their Dial Fighters with their weapon and dialing in a specific combination that transforms them into Rangers.

Next up is the Patorangers, who wear more traditional law enforcement uniforms when unmorphed. They transform by combining their trigger machines with their weapons (by clasping it underneath) and drive traditional police cars when out of battle.

You can also see that each team has their own Megazord, and hopefully, they will eventually combine to form an even more powerful one.

The LupinRanger cast includes Itou Asahi (LupinRed), Hama Shogou (LupinBlue), and Kudo Haruka (LupinYellow). The Patorangers include Yuuki Kousei (Patorenichigo), Yokoyama Ryo (PatorenNigo), and Okuyama Kazusa (PatorenSango).

The two teams will clash early and often, with the Lupinrangers after a particular relic while the Patorangers attempt to collect it and keep it out of the Lupinrangers’ hands.

The two teams will have intertwined stories for the first half of the season (with each one getting the spotlight every other week) and if previous rumors are to be believed, but then will converge into one large story arc by season’s end. This will be presumably when they form one team against the Gangler Crime Syndicate, but none of that has been confirmed.

Toei’s Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger is the series’ 42nd season and will be premiering on TV-Asahi on February 11, 2018.