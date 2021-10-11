Super7 Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 2 Figures Are On Sale Now

Super7 has launched the second wave of figures in their Power Rangers Ultimates line, which offers high end 7-inch scale figures with tons of articulation and some of the best accessories on the market. Wave 2 includes Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures of Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, King Sphinx, Rita Repulsa, and Dragonzord, and they are all available to pre-order now. A full breakdown of all of the super fun accessories that come with each figure can be found below along with pre-order links.

Red Ranger Ultimates Figure: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99): Accessories include a Jason Lee Scott head, Rocky DeSantos head, Red Ranger helmet head, 10x interchangeable hands, 2x Power Swords, 4x Blade Blasters, Red Power Crystal, Open Power Morpher, Dragon Shield Crest Armor, Dragon Dagger, Removable Dragon Dagger holster, and a pair of interchangeable arms (Dragon Shield).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pink Ranger Ultimates Figure: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99): Accessories include a Kimberly Hart head, Katherine Hillard head, Pink helmet head, 10x hands, 3x Power Bows, 4x Blade Blasters, Power Arrow, Pink Power Crystal, Power Ribbon, Open Power Morpher, and “P.C.” the White Cat.

King Sphinx Ultimates Figure: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99): Accessories include a Scowling head, 2x Claw hands, 2x Fist hands, 4x Gripping hands, Staff, and Sphinx Wings.

Rita Repulsa Ultimates Figure: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99): Accessories include 3x interchangeable heads, 8x hands, 2x Gold bracelets, Fabric dress, Green candle, Green power crystal, Love potion, and RepulsaScope.

Dragonzord Ultimates Figure: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth ($54.99): Accessories include 2x Fist hands, 2x Missile Ready hands, 2x Missile Firing hands, 2x Expressive hands, and 1x Green Ranger (scaled micro figure).

Pre-orders for Super7’s Power Rangers Ultimates Wave 2 figures will arrive in September of 2022. At the time of writing, you can still get your pre-order in for Wave 1 at Entertainment Earth, which includes the Green Ranger, the Yellow Ranger, Goldar, a Putty Patroller, and the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord.