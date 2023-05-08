Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Threezero Figure Set Is 20% Off Today Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Power Rangers fans that want to step up from Hasbro's Lightning Collection and Super7's Ultimates line can establish a solid Threezero collection in one go thanks to a daily deal that will last through the day today, May 8th. It includes 12-inch (sixth scale) figures of the Black Ranger, Blue Ranger, Green Ranger, Pink Ranger, Red Ranger and Yellow Ranger with 34 points of articulation, fabric clothing, and tons of accessories for $444 with free US shipping. That's 20% off the $555 list price. You can reserve a set with the deal here at Sideshow Collectibles until the end of the day today.

A full breakdown of the items included in the Threezero Power Rangers set can be found below.

Officially licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 12″ (30cm) tall

Fully-articulated collectible figure

~34 Points of Articulation

Hand-tailored fabric clothing

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands:

- One (1) pair of fists

- One (1) pair relaxed

- One (1) pair holding Melee weapons

- One (1) pair holding Firearms

Costume:

Six (6) Mighty Morphin helmets

Six (6) fabric outfits

Six (6) utility belts

Six (6) Blade Blaster holsters

Six (6) pair of boots

Accessories: