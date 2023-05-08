Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Threezero Figure Set Is 20% Off Today Only
Power Rangers fans that want to step up from Hasbro's Lightning Collection and Super7's Ultimates line can establish a solid Threezero collection in one go thanks to a daily deal that will last through the day today, May 8th. It includes 12-inch (sixth scale) figures of the Black Ranger, Blue Ranger, Green Ranger, Pink Ranger, Red Ranger and Yellow Ranger with 34 points of articulation, fabric clothing, and tons of accessories for $444 with free US shipping. That's 20% off the $555 list price. You can reserve a set with the deal here at Sideshow Collectibles until the end of the day today.
A full breakdown of the items included in the Threezero Power Rangers set can be found below.
- Officially licensed by Hasbro
- Approximately 12″ (30cm) tall
- Fully-articulated collectible figure
- ~34 Points of Articulation
- Hand-tailored fabric clothing
- Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair relaxed
- One (1) pair holding Melee weapons
- One (1) pair holding Firearms
Costume:
- Six (6) Mighty Morphin helmets
- Six (6) fabric outfits
- Six (6) utility belts
- Six (6) Blade Blaster holsters
- Six (6) pair of boots
Accessories:
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1:6 Black Ranger
- One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)
- One (1) Power Axe
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1:6 Blue Ranger
- One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)
- One (1) Power Lance (can split into a pair of trident-shaped blades)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1:6 Green Ranger
- One (1) Dragon Shield
- One (1) Dragon Dagger
- One (1) Sword of Darkness
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1:6 Pink Ranger
- One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)
- One (1) Power Bow
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1:6 Red Ranger
- One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)
- One (1) Power Sword
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1:6 Yellow Ranger
- One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)
- Two (2) Power Daggers
