Power Rangers Lightning Collection Monsters and VS Packs are Live

Hasbro's latest Fan First Friday event was another big one for Power Rangers fans, delivering new details about the upcoming season of Dino Fury as well as new figures in the Lightning Collection Monsters line and several VS packs that we first saw at Hasbro PulseCon back in September. This includes King Sphinx and Pumpkin Rapper in the Monsters line and Space Red Ranger vs Astronema and B-Squad Blue vs A-Squad Blue in the VS packs.

The King Sphinx and Pumpkin Rapper Monsters figures will tower over the standard Rangers figures with sizes in the 7 to 8-inch range. They will also include numerous accessories - attachable wings, Sphinx Scepter, power blast effect, and swappable hands for King Sphinx, and pumpkins, a vine tentacle, power blast effect, and swappable hands for Pumpkin Rapper.

Pre-orders for the Lightning Collection King Sphinx are available here at Entertainment Earth for $30.99. Pumpkin Rapper is also available here at Entertainment Earth for the same price. You can get both figures in one go with the Wave 1 set that's priced at $59.99.

As for the VS packs, the In Space Red Ranger and Astronema set includes a swappable Red ranger head - one with a helmet and one without. The pack also includes effects pieces, weapons, and swappable hands. You can pre-order it individually here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99.

The S.P.D. B-Squad Blue vs A-Squad Blue pack features a swappable head for the B-Squad Ranger, along with effects pieces, weapons, and swappable hands. You can pre-order it individually here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99.

If you want to get both VS packs, go for the Wave 1 pack here for $79.99.

The figures above debuted at PulseCon along with numerous Lightning Collection and Retro line releases. Pre-order details for the rest of the figures can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.