Power Rangers Reveals Lightning Collection Alpha 5, Zordon, Morpher, and More

Power Rangers fans got plenty of cool news this morning when Hasbro revealed a slew of new products coming to its Lightning Collection line, and while one of them was expected, the other releases were complete surprises. The first new addition to the line is a Putty Patrol 2-Pack, which come with a few weapon like attachments for their hands and effects that are perfect for that Ranger-centric setup in your collection. Up next was the Green Psycho Ranger, an original Ranger from the comics that was previously only available via a Comic-Con exclusive. They then outdid themselves with the previously rumored Alpha 5 Zordon 2-Pack, which looks fantastic, but they weren't done yet. The last reveal was a new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Morpher set, with all 5 Power Coins and a cool display base.

That's an impressive rollout for sure, and you can hit the next slide to check out all of the big reveals up-close. To kick things off, you can find the official description for the Alpha 5 Zordon 2-Pack below.

