Chris Hemsworth Comments on Status of ‘Star Trek 4’

Is there hope for the fourth Star Trek reboot movie? Chris Hemsworth isn’t sure, but he is hopeful.

Paramount Pictures announced Star Trek 4 in 2016 ahead of the premiere of Star Trek Beyond. The film would bring Hemsworth back as George Kirk, James Kirk’s father. George died in the opening of 2009’s Star Trek saving his family and the crew of the USS Kelvin from Nero’s attack. That he would return in the fourth film raised a lot of questions and possibilities.

But then Star Trek Beyond under-performed at the box office. Paramount went silent on the status of Star Trek 4. Now Quentin Tarantino is working on a new Star Trek movie, but its relation to the past three movies is unclear.

Hemsworth tells IGN that Paramount hasn’t updated him on Star Trek 4‘s status. In fact, he thinks it may be time for him to give producer JJ Abrams a call.

“I don’t know,” Hemsworth said. “It’s a reminder to call JJ and ask the same question because I haven’t heard any updates on it either.”

While Hemsworth can’t say much in regards to the future of Star Trek 4, he did offer a hint about why he agreed to return.

“Just the fact that he had a way of reinserting the character into the world,” he says. “I can’t say too much — there’s not even a script — but I always thought, maybe, there was a possibility of him coming back in some way. I didn’t know how or what, but he was pretty enthusiastic about what they had planned.”

It sounds like George Kirk could have a major role to play in the future of the Kelvin timeline. That’s assuming the Kelvin timeline still has a future.

For his part, Star Trek star Karl Urban seems to know as much as Hemsworth does.

“You know as much as I do, my friend,” Urban said. “Listen, we’d all love to make another Star Trek movie. That’s absolutely certain. But if we don’t get that opportunity then I’m really happy to have ended on such a good note. We had such a wonderful time shooting Star Trek Beyond. It was an amazing experience — and we’re all still grieving over the fact that it was the last time that we got to shoot with Anton [Yelchin]. We’re all like a family. It won’t be the same without him.”

