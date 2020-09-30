Destination Star Trek London Postponed Into 2021

✖

Destination Star Trek London 2020 has been postponed into 2021. As was the case with Destination Star Trek Germany, the delay comes as a result fo the coronavirus pandemic. The event's organizers announced the postponement of the convention with a special message on the event's website. The message reads, "Dear Star Trek fans, We hope you are all well and have been staying safe these last few difficult months. We really have missed you! Due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19 it is with great sadness we must postpone this November's Destination Star Trek event in London. We hope you understand that our most important consideration is your health and safety and at the moment there is just no way to bring you the event that you deserve and ensure you are safe at it. So, we have decided to move Destination Star Trek to a time when we can hopefully all be together in a risk-free environment, and so enjoy the event.

"The good news is that we have a new date of 12th to 14th November 2021, where all the Covid-19 issues should be behind us and we can bring you the best Star Trek event ever! :-) We still plan to centre it around Voyager’s anniversary, since it’s not fair that we were not all able to celebrate it properly this year and we know they are still really looking forward to seeing you, as you are them! We will also be adding new guests from all corners of the Star Trek franchise, so maybe your favourite will be there, and we are always open to hearing suggestions!

"Tickets already purchased will be automatically valid for the new date and will be transferred across. You do not need to do anything else and just keep your original ticket which will be valid for the new date. If you cannot make the new date then you can get a voucher from us that you can use for any Destination Star Trek event, in Germany or the UK, or on any DST product, up until December 2021. If not used by then we will issue a straight refund to you. Please let us know at enquiries@destinationstartrek.com if you want to take a voucher rather than just have your tickets moved over to the new date.

"Our aim is always to bring you the best Star Trek event we can. With a new series of Discovery coming in October we have plenty of exciting new adventures to bring us into 2021 and through to November and an event that we promise will be worth the wait! We think we will all deserve an extra special party over the event!!!! Thank you all for your patience and continued support. Live Long and Prosper."

Though in-person conventions are canceled, Star Trek fans can still see some upcoming virtual panels. The Star Trek Universe will have a block of them at the upcoming New York Comic Con Metaverse virtual event.