George Takei Believes ‘Discovery’ Is A Return To Gene Roddenberry’s ‘Star Trek’

Star Trek: Discovery has received the stamp of approval from of the Star Trek: The Original Series cast members.

Speaking to the Edmonton Journal, George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu on Star Trek: The Original Series, revealed that he has been watching Star Trek: Discovery. Takei believes the new series is a return to the original vision of Star Trek after the more action-oriented JJ Abrams-directed Star Trek movies of the Kelvin timeline.

“I like it,” Takei says. “It’s getting back to Gene Roddenberry’s idea of infinite diversity in infinite combinations — and the use of sci-fi as a metaphor for current issues. With J.J. Abrams’ (films), we got way off the tracks — great space operas, all that running through corridors, zipping through space. And I envied John Cho getting that skydive. But that was it — you didn’t have that other dimension, the real throbbing heart of Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek.”

While we’ve written about how Star Trek: Discovery is carrying on the legacy of Star Trek, some fans disagree, mostly criticizing the show’s look or perceived errors in continuity. The series showrunner has stated that diversions from canon will be rectified beginning in the show’s second season.

In the interview, Takei also touched on his feud with co-star William Shatner.

“This is silliness,” Takei says. “There’s unanimity among the cast mates, we’ve all had difficulties with Bill, but we’re all teammates and we work together. When Brad and I got married, I asked Walter Koenig, who played Chekov, to be our best man and Nichelle Nichols to be our matron of honor. Nichelle said, ‘I am not a matron! If Walter is the best man, why can’t I be the best lady?’ We said, ‘Of course you are.’

“We thought the most natural thing to do would be to extend invitations to everybody. We sent Bill an invitation. There might have been some mistake in the mail. If he would have called us before the wedding, we would have happily had him. We do conventions and we do cross paths. I’ll say, ‘Morning, Bill.’ And he’ll say, ‘Morning, George.’ And that’s it.”

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on January 7, 2018.