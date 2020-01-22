How to Watch Star Trek Picard

Patrick Stewart is set to return to his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the new series Star Trek: Picard. For this voyage, Stewart and Picard are boldly going into the streaming era. You won’t see Star Trek: Picard on television in most regions. If you’re wondering then how to watch, we’re here to help. How you watch Star Trek: Picard depends on where on earth you live. Depending on your location, you may find Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access or on Amazon Prime Video. In Canada, you will be able to watch Star Trek: Picard on television or via a streaming service. Let’s break things down.

In the United States: America gets new episodes of Star Trek: Picard before anyone else. New episodes become available to stream on CBS All Access on Thursdays. All you need to do is sign up for a CBS All Access, and a new episode will be waiting for your every week. And when CBS All Access says “Thursday,” it means as soon as its Thursday everywhere in the country. New episodes go live at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. CBS All Access subscriptions cost $5.99/month with commercials and $9.99/month without commercials. In addition to browser streaming, the CBS All Access app is available for Android devices, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and smart TVs manufactured by LG, Samsung, and Vizio. As a bonus, subscribing to CBS All Access gets you access to the complete Star Trek streaming library, from Star Trek: The Original Series to Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks.

In Canada: Star Trek: Picard will air first on television. New episodes air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. P.T. If you miss the broadcast, new episodes of Star Trek: Picard will be available to stream via the Crave streaming service the following day. The service is also host to Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks in Canada. A subscription costs $9.99/month.

In the rest of the world: Amazon Prime Video will be home to Star Trek: Picard in 200 international markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Japan, Belgium, France, India, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Brazil. New episodes will be available on Fridays, the day after they debut in the United States, though the specific time is uncertain. Prime Video is available with an annual Amazon Prime subscription, which comes with a host of other perks. The streaming service includes all previous Star Trek series save Star Trek: Discovery, which is hosted by Netflix in international markets.

Star Trek: Picard premieres on January 23rd, with new episodes debuting on following Thursdays.