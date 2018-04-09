Official ‘Star Trek’ Swimwear Beams Up for the Summer

A new Star Trek Swimwear collection has arrived at ThinkGeek, and it features brand new and updated styles for both men and women. You can shop the entire collection right here, but let’s dive into the looks:

Guys will be able to find some fantastic swim trunks based on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: The Original Series uniforms in the new collection. The Star Trek connection will be obvious to fans, but we like that they’re still fairly subtle. Fundamentally, they’re great looking swim trunks for the beach or the pool. Probably washing the car too. We’re sure you’ll find all kinds of excuses to wear them. You can order the TNG versions here and The Original Series versions here for $49.99.

Note that ThinkGeek has also added several other men’s swimwear options this year with Mario, Zelda, science themes and more. You can browse through those options here.

The Star Trek: TNG one-piece uniform swimsuit is back for 2018, but thanks to customer feedback it’s been upgraded with an expanded size range up to 4x. Additional length has also been added to the torso, added width to the chest to prevent gaping on the sides, a shallower leg rise, a lower strap in the back for additional support, and the pips on the gold suit give you a promotion to Lt. Commander. Grab one in your size right here for $59.99 while they last.

ThinkGeek has also added a brand new one-piece option that’s covered in spacecraft from Star Trek: TNG. Specifically the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, the U.S.S. Stargazer, a Ferengi Marauder, a Klingon Battlecruiser, a Klingon Bird-of-Prey, a Klingon Vor’cha, a Romulan Scout Ship, a Romulan Warbird, and an unidentified Nebula class and Galaxy class ship in lavender, peach, red, and gold on a purple background. That option is available here for $59.99.

Finally, the Star Trek: TOS retro two-piece swimsuit option is back this year in sizes up to 4x. You can even choose your top and bottom separately for a custom fit. A full suit will set you back $59.98, and you can order yours in Blue (with Science insignia), Gold (Command insignia), or Red (Engineering insignia) right here.

