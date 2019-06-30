Star Trek: Discovery’s Spock, Ethan Peck, Cast in Penny Dreadful Spinoff

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Ethan Peck has landed his next role. According to TV Line, Peck will Herman Ackermann in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. The report describes Ackermann as “the charismatic second-in-command at the German American Bund, whose aggressive politics, heated rhetoric and personal magnetism inevitably create tension within the group.”

While this is good news for Peck, it may cause some concern for a certain group of Star Trek fans. That group is comprised of those who have been campaigning to see Peck reunite with Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn for a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series. The trio of actors played key characters from Star Trek‘s history during Discovery‘s second season. The spinoff would focus on the Enterprise during the years before Star Trek: The Original Series. Mount would return as Capt. Christopher Pike. Peck would reprise his role as science officer Spock. Romijn would again play Number One, the ship’s first officer.

That Peck is now engaged to appear on another show dampers the chances of such a spinoff happening. Yet, the report doesn’t specify whether Peck is a series regular, recurring star, or guest star. The character’s involvement with a major faction in the show suggests at least a recurring role, but it may be a single season engagement.

Peck will reprise his role as Spock for an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Romijn will also return as Number One. Peck has said in past interviews that he would love to play Spock again.

“I would like to come back because being a part of Star Trek is like magic,” Peck said. “It’s funny, I think Star Trek is so divisive amongst people in the world that are like, ‘Never seen it, not interested.’ And those that do see it are very attached and find themselves very connected with it. To be a part of something like that is just really special. Now I feel like I’ve done a lot of the groundwork and Spock is very much a part of me. I’m the same but different having finished it. So would I like to continue? Yeah. I think it would be great.”

Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of developing the Star Trek television franchise, has stated that the calls from fans for a spinoff featuring Pike and Spock have been heard. “The fans have been heard,” Kurtzman said during an interview. “Anything is possible in the world of Trek. I would love to bring back that crew more than anything. It was a huge risk for us. One of the most gratifying things is to see how deeply the fans have embraced Pike, Spock, Number One and the Enterprise. The idea of getting to tell more stories with them would be a delight for all of us.”

In joining Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Peck will be working with another Star Trek alum. Brent Spiner of Star Trek: The Next Generation joined the City of Angels cast in May.

What do you think of Peck joining the Penny Dreadful spinoff? Do you hope to see him in a spinoff Star Trek series? Let us know in the comments.