Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

During the Star Trek universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5, the final season of Star Trek’s animated comedy series. Star Trek: Lower Decks cast members Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell were at the event, along with Star Trek: Lower Decks executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Mike McMahan, to introduce the trailer. The panel also revealed that Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 24 in the U.S. and internationally, debuting the first two episodes on the same day. After the premiere, new episodes the 10-episode-long Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 will debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+, setting the Star Trek: Lower Deck series finale to premiere on Thursday, December 19.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 ended with Tendi leaving the Cerritos. Watch the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 trailer below to see what’s next for the Cerritos crew:

What is Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 about?

According to Paramount+’s official synopsis, “In season five of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing ‘space potholes’ – subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford…if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations. This upcoming season on Paramount+ is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos. The Star Trek: Lower Decks voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Eugene Cordero as the junior officers and Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore, and Gillian Vigman as the Cerritos bridge crew.

Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) and Mariner (Tawny Newsome) in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5

Tendi (Noel Wells) in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5

Ransom (Jerry O’Connell) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) in Star Trek: Lower Decks.

CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produce Star Trek: Lower Decks. The show’s executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Titmouse is the animation studio behind the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 24th, with the debut of the final season’s first two episodes.