Anson Mount Says Goodbye to ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

Anson Mount has completed his mission on Star Trek: Discovery. The show’s second season finale is his final episode playing Capt. Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise. Ahead of the episode’s debut, Mount shared a message saying goodbye and thanking the fans, cast, and crew of the show for the opportunity.

“Tonight’s the night,” Mount wrote. “Thank you to CBS All Access, Star Trek, CBS TV Studios, Alex Kurtzman, the entire writing staff, Sonequa Martin-Green, the entire cast & crew and, most importantly, TO THE FANS. It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you for letting me take it.”

Mount posted the message to Instagram and Twitter with a photo of him in his Discovery uniform sitting in the captain’s chair. Take a look below.‬

Mount’s time playing Pike on Star Trek: Discovery may have come to an end, but fans are hoping he can return for his own Star Trek series. Fans launched a petition directed at CBS for them to launch a new series following the Enterprise before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, with Mount returning as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Spock.

“Millions of Trekkies, both young and old, have absolutely loved Anson Mount‘s (Pike) and Ethan Peck’s (Spock) portrayal of these iconic Star Trek characters,” the Change.org petition reads. “While we’ve enjoyed their performances on Discovery – we know its coming to an end…and we want more! Consider adding another Star Trek series to your line up starring these two great actors.”

Mount responded with a message on social media, saying, “I am humbled and deeply touched by this amount of love. I have NEVER received such gratitude. Please know that my own gratitude at having been given the opportunity to walk in Captain Pike’s boots is equaled only by that which I feel for the Trek family’s devotion. Seriously, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mount debuted as Pike in Discovery‘s second season. Pike is the captain of the USS Enterprise before James Kirk takes over in Star Trek: The Original Series. It has already been confirmed that Mount will exit Discovery at the end of the season, which comes as no surprise since Pike remains captain of the Enterprise for several more years before Kirk takes over. Fans see a spinoff series as a way to get more of Pike without disrupting canon.

Are you sad to see Mount leave Star Trek: Discovery? Do you hope he gets his own spinoff series? Let us know in the comments! Star Trek: Discovery will return for a third season on CBS All Access.

