‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast Share Personal Star Trek Stories, Want to Hear Yours

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second batch of episodes kicked off this past week – and the cast is celebrating in a pretty heartfelt way.

The official Discovery Twitter account recently shared a new video, which shows the show’s various cast and crew talking about their personal connections to the world of Star Trek. You can check it out below.

Star Trek has touched the lives of generations of fans, including the cast and writers of #StarTrekDiscovery. What’s your personal connection? Share it with #MyStarTrekStory. 🖖 New episodes return Sunday, Jan 7: https://t.co/nyezYcKiHv pic.twitter.com/vgQqcgLUtq — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) January 5, 2018

The video also asks fans to share their own connections to the Trek franchise, using the hashtag #MyStarTrekStory.

“My favorite series is the original series.” Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham, shares. “I love it. Dreaming of a future where we can all be one is something that is addictive. I could watch it all day.”

“I grew up watching Star Trek.” Jason Isaacs, who plays Captain Gabriel Lorca, explains. “These were the morality plays that shaped who I was as a kid, and shaped who I am today… The idea that I ever would have sat in that iconic chair and commanded somebody to take me to warp speed is still so ridiculous, that I can barely process it.”

“My friend’s father was a rocket scientist at JPL.” Executive producer Alex Kurtzman reveals. “And I would go to his house and we would watch Trek on Saturdays. I loved the world of it, it was so interesting, and I could tell how much it impacted that family, and how much it had impacted my friend’s father, in his desire to become a rocket scientist.”

“I remember watching it when we were very young.” Shazad Latif, who plays (the heavily-speculated about) Ash Tyler, adds. “That was one of the first TV shows I ever saw, I suppose. It would always be on.”

“My family is so dedicated to Star Trek.” Mary Wiseman, who plays Sylvia Tilly, reveals. “We’d watch Next Generation all the time. And just Patrick Stewart, I’m in love with him. It was like a really early imprinting on me, was my love an admiration for Jean-Luc Picard.”

While Discovery – and its adherence to the rather complicated canon of Trek – was criticized by some, the show has since found its audience, earning a pretty early second season renewal. And after the show officially made the leap to the fan-favorite Mirror Universe, there’s no telling where things will go next.

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.