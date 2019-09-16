Star Trek: Discovery: Dead Endless Coming in December

The next installment of the Star Trek: Discovery novel series arrives this December. Star Trek: Discovery: Dead Endless is the sixth Star Trek: Discovery novel. It is written by David Galanter and focuses on Paul Stamets, the brilliant Starfleet scientist who invented the Discovery‘s spore drive. The synopsis for the novel reads, “The U.S.S. Discovery‘s specialty is using its spore-based hub drive to jump great distances faster than any warp-faring vessel in Starfleet. To do this, Lieutenant Paul Stamets navigates the ship through the recently revealed mycelial network, a subspace domain Discovery can briefly transit but in which it cannot remain. After responding to a startling distress call originating from within the network, the Discovery crew find themselves trapped in an inescapable realm where they will surely perish unless their missing mycelial fuel is found or restored. Is the seemingly human man found alone and alive inside the network the Starfleet officer he claims to be, or an impostor created by alien intruders who hope to extract themselves from the mycelial plane at the expense of all lives aboard Discovery?”

Stamets is played by Anthony Rapp in the now Emmy Award-winning CBS All Access series. While this is the first novel to focus on him, Stamets did get the spotlight in IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Discovery Annual 2018 comic book. Stamets also voices a holographic recreation of Stamets in the 25th century in the new Star Trek Online expansion Awakening.

Simon & Schuster has revealed the book’s cover. You can take a look below.

The most recent Star Trek: Discovery novel is Star Trek: Discovery: The Enterprise War. The novel reveals where the Enterprise was during Discovery‘s first season and how Spock got his beard. You can read our review of the novel here.

CBS All Access in February renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. Co-creator Alex Kurtzman will be joined by Michelle Paradise as co-showrunners. The new season is now filming in Toronto.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery: Dead Endless? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery: Dead Endless goes on sale on December 17th.