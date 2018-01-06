‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Chapter Two Premiere Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from tomorrow’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

The episode, titled “Despite Yourself,” is the chapter two premiere. The photos show news looks at most of the cast. These include Science Specialist Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif), Cadet Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs), First Officer Saru (Doug Jones), Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), and L’Rell (Mary Wiseman).

Take a look at the gallery below.

In “Despite Yourself,” while in unfamiliar territory, the USS Discovery crew is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home.

Star Trek veteran star and director Jonathan Frakes directed “Despite Yourself.” He spoke a bit about his experience working on Star Trek: Discovery.

“I had a cinematographer named Colin Hoult, who I would take anywhere and I’d do anything with,” he says. “And because it’s a big show with alternating DP’s, I got to prep with him, and have dinner with him, and live with the episode with him. So, we had quite a cunning, extensive and wonderfully ambitious plan going in. And with Olatunde and the producers, if you suggest, “It’d be great if we used this toy,” or, “It’d be great if we did this stunt…” If they like the idea, they find the money to do it because this was the season to really prove themselves. And they’ve done so successfully, with is why they got a second season pickup.”

Frakes starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation and directed two films based on the series. He was also involved with every Star Trek series since. He says he still appreciates returning to Star Trek.

“I loved it,” he says. “There was a symmetry to it. I am very proud of having been part of all of these Trek shows. I felt that way back during our show, and then to direct our show and a couple of our movies, and then Voyager and Deep Space, it was great. And even the sort of ill-fated appearance on Enterprise, to have had my hand in all of them, I’m proud to be that guy. So, it felt right doing Discovery.”

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.