Star Trek: Discovery Nominated for Four Emmy Awards

The 2019 Emmy Award nominations were announced today and Star Trek: Discovery earned four nominations. The series is nominated for Oustanding Main Title Designs. It will be up against Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Game of Thrones, True Detective, and Warrior in the category.

The episode “If Memory Serves” earned a nomination for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special. This is the season two episode that featured the updated designs for the Talosians. The other nominees include American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Chernobyl, Fosse/Verdon, and Game of Thrones.

The second season finale episode “Such Sweet Sorry, Part 2” earned two nominations. The first is for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour). It will be up against Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, Gotham, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in the category.

The episode’s other nomination is for Outstanding Special Visual effects. In that category, it will compete with Game of Thrones, The Man in the High Castle, The Orville, and The Umbrella Academy.

Star Trek: Discovery also earned five Saturn Award nominations. Those include individual nominations for Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Ethan Peck, and Wilson Cruz.

In February, CBS All Access renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. Co-creator Alex Kurtzman will be joined by Michelle Paradise as co-showrunners.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery is expected to begin filming in Toronto this month. The show will have a presence during the Star Trek Universe panel this Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Do you think Star Trek: Discovery will win at the Emmy Awards? Let us know in the comments.