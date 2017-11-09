Here’s How To Make ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ As Fun As Possible
The much-anticipated Star Trek: Discovery series is finally kicking off on September 24th, and we've put together a few things that you can do to make the viewing experience as fun as possible.
First and foremost, you need to know how to actually watch the thing. Our complete viewing guide is available here, but the gist is that Star Trek: Discovery will be the first Star Trek series distributed primarily via streaming. The 15-episode first season will begin with a two-part premiere that will air on CBS in the United States on September 24th at 8:30 p.m. ET following NFL Football and 60 Minutes. The first hour of the premiere is where the traditional TV component ends. In order to watch part two of the premiere, and the rest of the series, you'll need a CBS All Access subscription. You have a couple options where that is concerned:
Star Trek: Discovery Streaming Options
The basic CBS All Access subscription will set you back $5.99 per month or you could choose to go ad-free for $9.99 per month -- both options come with a one-month free trial. In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, you'll also be able to watch other CBS programming along with every episode of Star Trek from previous television series. You can get started with a subscription here.
The second option comes from ThinkGeek, who are offering a Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access Pin that features the U.S.S. Shenzhou NCC-1227 in a limited edition run of 1,000 units. Once ordered, $25 of the $30 price tag will be delivered to you as a digital credit toward your CBS All Access subscription. So, basically, the pin is a $5 collectible for superfans who are already committed to giving new series ample time to prove itself. Initial reactions have been positive, so that might make you feel better about taking the plunge. Now let's talk about ways you can make watching the show even more fun.prevnext
Star Trek: Discovery Viewing Party Planning
It's been over a decade since a Star Trek series was running on television, so I would say that Star Trek: Discovery is cause for a celebration. Viewing parties are a great way to enhance the fun, and it just so happens that ThinkGeek has a lot more stuff for Star Trek fans than a collectible pin. Their Star Trek section includes tons of items that you can utilize for Discovery viewing parties, home decor upgrades, clothing, and more. Plus, many of the items are currently deeply discounted as part of its huge fall clearance sale. Here are some of our favorites:
• Star Trek Tiki Mugs
• Star Trek TNG Bluetooth ComBadge
• Star Trek Borg Cube Fridge
• Star Trek Planetary Glassware Set
• Star Trek Kirk's Command Chair Bean Bag Cover
• Star Trek Electronic Door Chime
• Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise Sushi Set
• Star Trek Spock Oven Mitt
• Star Trek Enterprise Pizza Cutter
• Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Coasters Set of 6
Head on over to ThinkGeek to check out their entire Star Trek lineup. You can also keep tabs on all of our Star Trek: Discovery news here.
