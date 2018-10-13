‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Jason Isaacs Looks Back on Playing Captain Lorca, Fan Resistance

Some Star Trek: Discovery fans are still looking for Captain Gabriel Lorca from the prime timeline, but so far it seems like Discovery and star Jason Isaacs have moved on. Isaacs did take some time recently to reflect on playing Captain Lorca in Discovery‘s first season.

Speaking to Metro, Isaacs revealed what it was like getting to star Star Trek.

“What seven-year-old boy trapped in a 55-year-old man’s body wouldn’t want to fire phasers and pretend the ship is being hit by Klingon torpedoes?” Isaacs said. “It was heartening that the Star Trek community accepted us. They were very resistant at first but most people loved it.”

Isaacs went on to describe what he thought that early resistance was all about.

“Two things. Firstly, genuine Star Trek fans who are protective about a fandom they’ve been involved in for more than 50 years in some cases,” he said. “The other aspect was lunatic racists pretending they were Star Trek fans complaining it had a black woman lead and was too PC. Half were bots but what was laughable was they didn’t know anything about Star Trek. It was born out of the civil rights movement, it had the first interracial kiss and it had a Russian on the bridge at the height of the Cold War. At first I would respond to this unbridled racism, misogyny and hatred but when I clicked on their feeds I saw they were members of far-right groups and were using it as an easy target. I stopped responding because they only have eight followers and want the oxygen of publicity.”

Isaacs won an Empire Award for his performance in Star Trek: Discovery and was nominated for a Saturn Award. In a previous interview, he’s discussed how he’s taken to becoming part of the Star Trek family.

“I’ve done some Harry Potter conventions recently, and the Trek fans have found me there, but I’ve never been to an exclusively Star Trek thing,” he explained. “Subject to work, I’ll be going to Las Vegas this year, which apparently turns into a giant Star Trek city for a week. I can’t pretend I’m not looking forward to it. I’ve only met lovely people and had lovely conversations, and they are slightly insane, often, but in a great way.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.