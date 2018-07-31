Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis Reunite on ‘Discovery’ Set

Jonathan Frakes has been hard at work directing the second episode of the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. During the shoot, he had a visitor related to his best-known role in the Star Trek franchise.

Marina Sirtis, Frakes’ Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star, visited the Star Trek: Discovery set in Toronto. This reunion has special significance since Frakes and Sirtis’ characters, William Riker and Deanna Troi respectively, had a romance that spanned all seven seasons of the series, eventually culminating with their wedding in the final Star Trek: The Next Generation film, Star Trek: Nemesis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frakes tweeted out a photo of himself with Sirtis, referring to her as his “Imzadi.” The word comes from Star Trek: The Next Generation is a Betazed word for “beloved,” one used by Troi, a half-Betazoid, to describe Riker when they first reunited onboard the USS Enterprise-D.

Sirtis replied back, saying simply “I love you Johnny.”

I love you Johnny. ❤️. https://t.co/PkAJu0jDzJ — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 5, 2018

Sirtis also met at least one member of the Star Trek: Discovery cast. She tweeted about how much she enjoyed spending time with Mary Wiseman, who plays Ensign Sylvia Tilly in Discovery.

“I so enjoyed spending time with @may_wise yesterday,” Sirtis tweeted. “This young lady is super talented and a wonderful addition to the Star Trek family.”

I so enjoyed spending time with @may_wise yesterday. This young lady is super talented and a wonderful addition to the Star Trek family. #StarTrekDiscovery — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 5, 2018

Wiseman responded in kind, saying, “It was surreal and amazing to meet you @Marina_Sirtis !!!! Thanks for being so cool about how sweaty and nervous I was! You were always my favorite character don’t tell Frakes.”

It was surreal and amazing to meet you @Marina_Sirtis !!!! Thanks for being so cool about how sweaty and nervous I was! You were always my favorite character don’t tell Frakes.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Zwwippoydq — Mary Wiseman (@may_wise) May 5, 2018

Frakes directed an episode of the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, “Despite Yourself,” and will direct two more in season two. The episode he is currently working includes flashback scenes featuring young Michael Burnham and young Spock.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.