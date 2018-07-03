‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Star Hopes to Appear on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

There’s a familiar face to Star Trek fans that wants a chance to return to the franchise for a role on Star Trek: Discovery. Marina Sirtis played Deanna Troi, ship’s counselor aboard the USS Enterprise, in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and apparently she’s game for a return to the Star Trek universe.

Sirtis was asked on Twitter if there’s any chance of her appearing on Discovery. Sirtis replied by tweeting, “I hope so.”

Sirtis already sparked rumors that she may have some role to play in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two when she paid a visit to the show’s set in Toronto and reunited with Jonathan Frakes, her Next Generation co-star who played Troi’s love interest and eventual husband Will Riker. Frakes is directing the second episode of Discovery‘s second season.

During her visit, Sirtis also spent some time with Star Trek: Discovery star May Wiseman, who plays Sylvia Tilly, whom she seemed to take a liking to.

Whether Sirtis was just paying a visit to her former co-star or actually filmed, or voiced, a role in Discovery remains unknown.

Sirtis last played Troi in the film Star Trek: Nemesis. The movie featured the wedding of Troi and Riker, at least the traditional Earth ceremony. Troi later transferred to the USS Titan along with Riker, who was to be the ship’s captain.

If Sirtis were to appear on Star Trek: Discovery, it would likely be as a new character rather than a reprisal of her role as Troi since Discovery takes place a century prior to the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

On the other hand, her co-star Patrick Stewart is rumored to be reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard for a brand-new Star Trek series.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.