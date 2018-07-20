‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts Rebecca Romijn as Number One

Star Trek: Discovery is fleshing out the cast of the USS Enterprise with the addition of Rebecca Romijn in the role of Number One.

Number One is the Starfleet officer who served aboard the USS Enterprise as the first officer to Captain Christopher Pike. Her only appearance was in “The Cage,” the first pilot for Star Trek: The Original Series. In the episode, she is only ever referred to as “Number One,” leaving her name unknown in Star Trek canon.

“Just call me ‘Number One!’” Romijn tweeted shortly after the casting announcement was made. “Honored to play such an iconic character in #StarTrek Canon originally played by the First Lady of Star Trek, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry!”

She sent the tweet with a photo of her Starfleet badge in her hands. Fans will notice the got sleeves and black boots, both part of the character’s classic Starfleet uniform.

Just call me “Number One!” Honored to play such an iconic character in #StarTrek Canon originally played by the First Lady of Star Trek, Majel Barrett-Roddeberry! #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/rdpWOxBYAk — Rebecca Romijn (@RebeccaRomijn) July 20, 2018

Star Trek‘s non-canon novels and comics have had some fun with Number One’s name, suggesting that it is alien and too long and complicated for anyone to understand, thus making the moniker “Number One” more of a necessity than a simple nickname. Some other stories suggest that she’s immortal, and she is also sometimes referred to as Una, though sources suggest that is also not her real name.

Her most recent appearance in a Star Trek novel was in the Star Trek: Discovery prequel story Desperate Hours, which told the story of a joint mission between the Discovery and the Enterprise. While she was a lieutenant during the events of “The Cage,” she is referred to as Commander Una in the novel.

Number One was played by Majel Barrett, the wife of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.” Barrett was later recast as Nurse Chapel when Star Trek was picked up to series. She also played Lwaxana Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation and its spinoffs, and was the voice of the starship computers through Star Trek‘s history.

Rebecca Romijn is best known for playing Mystique in the original X-Men movie trilogy. She also played Joan in The Punisher and more recently starred as Colonel Eva Baird in TNT’s The Librarians.

Number One will be introduced via the Enterprise, which appeared in the final scene of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season. She will serve under Captian Christopher Pike, who will be played on Star Trek: Discovery by former Marvel’s Inhumans star Anson Mount, who personally announced Number One’s casting during the panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and is expected to premiere in January 2019.