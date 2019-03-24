‘Star Trek: Discovery’s Red Angel Mystery Has a Deep Connection to ‘Star Trek: Voyager’

The latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery unraveled the mystery of the Red Angel. The mysterious figure has been guiding many of the events of the show’s second season. In “The Red Angel,” the entity’s identity is finally revealed. The revelation also shed light on a secret connection between Cmdr. Michael Burnham and Section 31. Buried in both of those reveals is a deep connection to an episode of Star Trek: Voyager that even hardcore Star Trek fans may not have picked up on at first. SPOILERS for “The Red Angel” follow. We recommend you watch the episode before reading further.

“The Red Angel” reveals the angelic being guiding Discovery through its second season is Cmdr. Michael Burnham’s mother. Burnham believed her mother died during a Klingon attack on the research station at Doctari Alph. It seems she was mistaken.

The secret of Burnham’s mother’s escape from death may rest with Section 31. During the episode, Capt. Leland tells Burnham that both of her parents worked for Section 31. Together, they were working on Project Daedalus while stationed at Doctari Alpha. The project studied time travel research taken from the Klingon Empire.

Burnham’s parents had a theory that every unexplained era of technological advancement was the result of time travel. Those civilizations didn’t discover those new technologies. Visitors from the future brought the new technology to them. Leland says he didn’t believe the theory until the Burnhams showed him the Red Angel suit they’d built. Since then, Burnham’s mother has proven that the theory is viable on several occasions. She saved a group of humans from annihilation at the onset of World War III. She overturned the Great Balance on Kaminar. She sent back a warning to Spock about Control’s plans to wipe out all sentient life.

There’s another example of this theory at work in Star Trek: Voyager. In the episode “Future’s End,” the Voyager crew travels back to the 1990s. There, they discover that the technological advances of the computer age were the result of a time ship crash-landing in the era. This ship is discovered by someone canny enough to study its technology to develop and sell for his own gain. Credit to TrekCore for noticing this and putting together a short video that puts the connection between “The Red Angel” and “Future’s End” on display. Take a look below.

Deep cut #StarTrek canon connection in “The Red Angel” out of nowhere! (Best watched after you see the episode.) #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/xEog2oqTXn — TrekCore 🖖 (@TrekCore) March 22, 2019

What do you think of Star Trek: Discovery‘s connection to Star Trek: Voyager? Let us know in the comments. New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

