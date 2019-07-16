Star Trek: Discovery Nominated for Five Saturn Awards

This year’s Saturn Awards nominations are live and Star Trek: Discovery received five nominations. Star Trek: Discovery is nominated for Best Streaming Science Fiction, Action, & Fantasy Series. It’s up against fellow nominees Black Mirror, The Expanse, Lost in Space, Good Omens, Russian Doll, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham) is nominated for an individual award for Best Actress in a Streaming Presentation. She’s up against Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Elizabeth Lail (You), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Molly Parker (Lost in Space), Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Three Star Trek: Discovery actors received nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Presentation. Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Doug Jones (Saru), and Ethan Peck (Spock) are each nominated. They’re up against Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Timothy Hutton (The Haunting of Hill House), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), and Michael Sheen (Good Omens).

Star Trek: Discovery was nominated for five Saturn Awards and won two in 2018. The CBS All Access series took home honors for Best New Media Television Series and Martin-Green won for Best Actress on Television.

In February, CBS All Access renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. Co-creator Alex Kurtzman will be joined by Michelle Paradise as co-showrunners.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery is expected to begin filming in Toronto this month. The show will have a presence during the Star Trek Universe panel this Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

Do you think Star Trek: Discovery deserves to win a Saturn Award? Let us know in the comments.