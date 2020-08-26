Star Trek: Discovery Sets CBS Broadcast Television Premiere Date

✖

Star Trek: Discovery is coming to broadcast television. The CBS All Access original series will make its broadcast debut on Thursday, September 24th at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The network will air the first full season of Discovery as a special limited promotional run prior to the show's third season return on CBS All Access. The third season premieres exclusively on CBS All Access on Thursday, October 15th. The first season of Star Trek: Discovery chronicles the war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire that begins when Cmdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) commits mutiny on her Starfleet vessel.

New episodes of Discovery's 13-episode third season will debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access. After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the USS Discovery crew landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the USS Discovery crew, along with some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek veteran actor and director Jonathan Frakes worked on the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, as he did the first two. Speaking to ComicBook.com in May, he hinted at what fans should expect from the new season.

"Discovery has primarily to do with Sonequa's character, as you'll see," he said. "At the end of season two, we flash-forwarded I think 930 years. Michael Burnham has found a new core, not to mention a new partner in crime. Again, there's a big tonal shift on that show, less driven by the pain and guilt of her past and more about the magical reunification of the Discovery crew and wherever she went off to," Frakes said. "God knows where she went as the Red Angel. So those two things coming back together is very much the theme, and how grateful everyone is and what's next. It's got a lot of action-adventure and not so much pain."

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Star Trek: Discovery's first two seasons are available to stream now on CBS All Access. The series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries, and on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave in Canada. CBS Television Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access currently includes Star Trek: Picard; upcoming new animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres on Thursday, August 6th; the recently announced USS Enterprise set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon, titled Star Trek: Prodigy.

