‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast Reunites Ahead of Season 2 Production Start

The crew of the USS Discovery is beginning to reassemble in Toronto as filming for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two prepares to commence.

Today, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets) shared a photo of himself with Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly) and Emily Coutts (Lt. Keyla Detmer) on Twitter.

“Reunited and it feels so gooooood,” Rapp wrote. “Season 2 here we come! #GingerPower #StarTrekDiscovery #Disco”

Star Trek: Discovery has been gearing up to resume production in April. The writing team returned to work on New Year’s Day. At WonderCon, the production team revealed a deleted scene from the first season finale episode “Will You Take My Hand?” that introduced Alan Van Sprang as the new character Leland and confirmed Section 31’s involvement in Star Trek: Discovery.

Earlier this week it was announced that Anson Mount will play the role of Captain Christopher Pike in Star Trek: Discovery. Pike was captain of the USS Enterprise before Jame Kirk. Since Star Trek: Discovery takes place about a decade before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, Pike is captain of the Enterprise at the time that the Enterprise’s distress call was picked up in the Discovery season one finale.

Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman is set to direct the second season premiere.

Showrunners Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts have teased that Star Trek: Discovery’s second season will help establish the show’s place in Star Trek continuity.

“When Gretchen and I signed on, which was when Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman were initially working up the pilot, the idea was always to be in the Prime timeline,” Harberts said. “Obviously, there are questions and concerns and things that are different. Our technology is a little different. We have a ship that runs very differently. We’re our own show in a lot of ways. Season Two is really exciting for us because this is our opportunity to really show how Discovery fits into this prime timeline. We are firmly committed to that. But I do like the idea of seeing other universes from time to time.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets.