‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Sonequa Martin-Green Talks Season 2 Return in New Featurette

“We were over the moon about coming back.” 🖖 We missed you too, @SonequaMG! ♥️ #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/Bg3CndakYJ — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) December 17, 2018

The second season premiere of Star Trek: Discovery is growing ever closer. In a new featurette, Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green discusses what it was like returning to Discovery for the sophomore outing.

“You know, we were so excited to come back for Season Two,” Martin-Green says. “I think I missed the people, you know, more than anything. From being on set, we were all so very close, and we’ve come so far so quickly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to returning to familiar friends on set, Martin-Green also says the cast gets to return to characters that are now much more familiar than they were.

“Season One was such a whirlwind and we gained so much experiential knowledge,” she explains. “So, we had all of that coming into it, and we knew that we were more firmly planted on the ground. We had such a better understanding of who we are, what we’re doing, where we live. And so we were just over the moon about coming back. It’s time to get back, you know? I miss everybody.”

Martin-Green has previously discussed the big mystery at the heart of the show’s second season, which reunites Burnham with her foster brother Spock, played by Ethan Peck.

“The Red Angel appears to Michael Burnham at a very, very critical moment,” Martin-Green told IGN. “You can see from the trailer that we just released that it looks like a life or death moment. And I see this angel and I say that it gives me comfort and lets me know that everything is going to be okay. And then what I find out later is that Spock has also seen this same Red Angel, but when he was a child.

“And so it’s a huge mystery. And it’s one of the big themes of Season Two, finding out what this angel is, where this angel came from, what it wants, what it needs, what it’s doing. All those questions.”

Are you excited about Star Trek: Discovery Season Two? Let us know in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.