‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Shoots Down Spock Fan Theory

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green has shut down one fan theory about the relationship between Spock and Michael Burnham that was gaining some traction online.

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery introduces Ethan Peck as Spock. Martin-Green plays Cmdr. Michael Burnham, Spock’s foster sister. Spock and Burnham haven’t spoken to each other in years, and Burnham has repeatedly implied that whatever caused their relationship to end was her fault.

Some fans have interpreted this to mean that Spock and Burnham at one time had a romantic relationship. They presume that Burnham ended that relationship, leading to the now chilly relationship between the foster siblings.

During a guest appearance on The View, Martin-Green stated unequivocally that there was no such relationship between Burnham and Spock.

“There is a theory I want to talk to you all about,” she said. “People are saying that maybe they had a sexual relationship, and that’s why they’re estranged? No true. I’m here to say that’s not true.

“I saw that, and I saw a few articles about it. I am here today to say no-no.”

Martin-Green did say that the relationship between Burnham and Spock is complicated, something she’s touched on in the past.

“I will say…that it is not a simple relationship,” Martin-Green said. “It is a very complicated relationship. It’s a highly emotional relationship. And it will take some work.”

“It’s incredible,” Martin-Green said during a panel at Fan Expo Canada. “I just think it’s genius to have us be set where we are, 10 years before TOS and to have Burnham be connected to that institution that is the family of Sarek and Amanda and Spock. I just am so appreciative of it. It’s so full. It’s so full, it’s wrought with everything. And then I end up being two degrees separated from Captain Pike and that’s really interesting too, to be able to have that sort of connection to the canon. I really loved that because one of the things we are doing in our iteration, on Star Trek: Discovery, is being our own thing, but also keeping that connection with us in the canon and having that connective tissue. So, I really appreciate it, and it is juicy!”

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on CBS All Access. The first episode of season two is currently streaming for free on YouTube.