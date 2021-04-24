Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Filming Shut Down After COVID-19 Exposure

✖

Star Trek: Discovery has paused production in Canada due to some off-set COVID-19 exposure. One Zone A individual from the CBS series was involved according to The Hollywood Reporter. Discovery is currently recording at Pinewood Studios in Toronto. There was another employee associated with another series who spoke with the Zone A member away from the set and now things have to be put on hold. Canada is currently experiencing a third wave of cases which has limited travel to and from the country. Up in Toronto for example, the NBA’s franchise in the city has been playing home games down in Tampa, Florida due to the restrictions. For Discovery, this is really the first kind of issue with the pandemic. Like most other programs it had to hit the pause button, but this presents a whole new set of problems for their current filming. The fourth salvo of episodes is still scheduled to premiere later this year.

In some previous comments to Variety, Alan Kurtzman gave his read on the current entertainment landscape’s attitudes towards streaming. He feels like there is no separation anymore as movies and shows end up living in similar places on these various apps.

"I think vertical alignment has made it so that it's impossible not to accept the reality that the line between movies and television is gone," Kurtzman explained. "It doesn't mean that you can't have a feature that is separate from television. But if they aren't connected in some way, then you're basically running two universes parallel as opposed to interconnected, and I think that those messages could potentially cancel each other out."

On the TV side of things, modern Trek is going strong and Paramount Pictures has some more plans for movies in the franchise. Kalinda Vazquez is a writer on Star Trek: Discovery. She’s been hired to help craft the script for a new movie. But, that effort is reported to be completely separate from J.J. Abrams’ film that is tabbed for a Summer 2023 release date.

Do you think Discovery will still premiere on time? Let us know down in the comments!