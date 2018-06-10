‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Goes Higher and Deeper Says Sonequa Martin-Green

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green says fans can expect the CBS All Access to boldly go to new heights and new depths in its second season.

Martin-Green was featured in an Entertainment Tonight spotlight as the actress is being pushed by CBS for Emmy Awards consideration. In the interview, Martin-Green spoke about how being more familiar with the world and the characters of Discovery after the first season will allow her, her castmates, and the show’s writers and crew to take things to the next level next season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re just as excited [as we were for season one], but there is a blanket of peace in this sense of preparedness because we’re familiar with it and because we have our experiential knowledge from last year,” Martin-Green says. “Now, we have a little bit more hold on what it is that we’re doing, the universe we’re in, the story that we’re telling, the roles that each of us have within the story. We’re hopefully very boldly, if I may say, going higher and deeper.”

Martin-Green, in a separate interview, talked about what it was like coming to appreciate 50-plus years of Star Trek history after being cast as Michael Burnham. She tells ET about the feeling of responsibility she now bears as the franchise’s first woman of color cast as a lead actor.

“I certainly appreciate and am humbled by being able to be a part of the conversation, being able to be in these enlightening conversations that we’re having right now as the tide is turning,” she says. “I have been ignited in a brand-new way. I’m no stranger to the sci-fi genre, but being able to be a part of the conversation now and being able to be a part of the solution while you’re surrounded by the problem, it’s a dream come true and I take it as a responsibility.

“What I hope, and what I’m striving for now and will continue to strive for, is that these things are reflected in my own life.”

Martin-Green also noted how pleasantly surprised she’s been by how fans have welcomed Star Trek: Discovery as the next phase of the Star Trek franchise.

“It’s kind of inexplicable,” Martin-Green says. “It’s hard to put into words just how much it moved me and it touched my heart to see the response. It’s something that you can’t quite wrap your words around. Sometimes, you can’t even wrap your brain around it. That was a big desire of ours: to pay homage to what had come before and establish ourselves as something different as well. The fact that people took to that is astounding.”

CBS is hoping for Martin-Green to receive an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dram. Do you think Martin-Green deserves a nomination? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.