‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Ethan Peck on How Michael Burnham Helps Spock Find His Human Side

In last week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, Ethan Peck made his debut as Spock. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finally found Spock hidden in a crypt on Vulcan. Where do the foster siblings go from here?

In a video shared on the Star Trek: Discovery Twitter account, Peck explains how Michael Burnham helps Spock rediscover his human half.

“From my perspective as Mr. Spock, I would say there’s a lot of denial there,” Peck says. “Michael was really teaching Spock to be human, because Amanda, his mother, had agreed with Sarek to raise him as a Vulcan, even though he is half-human. But he’s still human and so that part of him really remains unexplored, I think, until this season, and all of TOS, even though we’ve seen Spock before.

“Michael is such an important part of his life and his development and his identity, and he’s really ignored it for a long time. And it kind of comes out in a very ugly way that they need to make sense of together.”

The first half of Discovery‘s second season shed some light on Burnham’s take on her relationship with Spock. ComicBook.com asked Peck during an interview if Spock views Burnham similarly.

“That’s a complicated question to answer that I think we really spend the second season exploring,” Peck said. “But I think at this point he views her as somebody who’s not useful to him. And I think we’ll discover that he’s very wrong.”

As of the end of last week’s episode, Spock and Burnham are headed to the planet Talos IV, where the Talosians may use their mental gifts to bridge the gap between Spock and Burnham’s minds.

In this season of Star Trek: Discovery, the crew of the USS Discovery joins forces with Capt. Christopher Pike of the USS Enterprise. Together, they investigate seven red signals and appearances by an entity called the Red Angel, and the crew must work together to unravel this mystery. Meanwhile, Spock’s involvement forces his foster sister, Michael Burnham, to face her past.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

What do you think of Spock’s relationship with Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments.

